EU Reject Burning Quran, Condemns Storming of Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the European Union condemned the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, by a group of angry protesters.

The demonstration was in protest against the burning of a copy of the Quran by a refugee of Iraqi origin outside the Grand Mosque in Stockholm.

"The EU is following developments in Baghdad closely and calls for calm and restraint. We condemn attacks against diplomatic premises." The EU statement said.

"The EU joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the burning of a Quran by an individual in Sweden. This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union."

The Union considers burning the Quran or any other Holy Book "offensive, disrespectful and a clear act of provocation. Manifestations of racism, xenophobia, and related intolerance have no place in Europe."

The EU said it continues to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression abroad and at home.

"Now is the time to stand together for mutual understanding and respect and to prevent any further escalation." The statement concluded.

The incident in Stockholm sparked outrage among many Muslim communities, leading to protests in various parts of the world.