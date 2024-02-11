EU Foreign Policy Chief warns against Israeli attack on Rafah

Shafaq News / The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Jose Borrell, has cautioned against the repercussions of any Israeli assault on Rafah.

Borrell stated on X, "I reiterate the EU warning that an Israeli attack on Rafah could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and serious tensions with Egypt. Resuming negotiations to release hostages and suspending hostilities is the only way to avoid bloodshed."

On Saturday, paramedics reported that Israeli airstrikes killed 17 people in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip as over a million Palestinians crowded into the border city, anticipating a comprehensive Israeli attack with nowhere else to flee after the rest of the strip had turned into rubble.

After four months since the commencement of the war in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed he directed the military to design a strategy to evacuate Rafah civilians and destroy four Hamas brigades that it claims are stationed there.

According to the Israeli army, air strikes killed two Hamas operatives in Rafah on Saturday.