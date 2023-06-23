Drone Attack Targets Syrian Town of Qardaha, Birthplace of President Bashar al-Assad

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the official Syrian news agency, SANA, reported that a drone attack struck the town of Qardaha, the birthplace of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's family.

The attack involved two missiles and resulted in the death of one person while another individual sustained minor injuries.

This incident follows news published by the agency just a day earlier, reporting a drone attack on the government-controlled town of Salhab in northwestern Syria, near areas held by the opposition. The attack in Salhab resulted in the loss of a woman and a child's life.

Qardaha and Salhab, situated approximately 35 kilometers apart, have experienced heightened tensions due to escalating clashes in the northwest region. The Syrian government forces and the opposition have engaged in reciprocal shelling along certain front lines.

Qardaha is located around ten kilometers from the Russian Hmeimim airbase. The Syrian opposition has recently accused Russian warplanes of targeting rebel-held territories. Both sides have observed an increased deployment of Syrian government forces in specific frontline areas.

While most significant hostilities in Syria have subsided, and the situation on the front lines has primarily stabilized in recent years following the Assad government's reassertion of control with support from Russia and Iran, sporadic clashes continue to occur between opposition fighters, backed by Turkey, and Syrian government forces. The opposition still maintains control over an enclave in the Idlib governorate in the northwest, which is near Qardaha and Salhab.