Shafaq News / Demonstrators still blocking roads through Lebanon for the third day in a row to protest the deteriorating economic situation, despite a lockdown and curfew imposed because of the coronavirus, according to the Lebanese media.

Protesters also mobilized in different areas particularly in the main northern city of Tripoli.

Yesterday, the demonstrators blocked several roads with burning tires, to protest against the lockdown which affect their lives.

Lebanon's worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war is now compounded by the coronavirus lockdown. Poverty has also risen to about 45 percent of the population, according to official estimates.