Deadly blasts rock Mogadishu Bakara market, killing at least 10

Shafaq News/ Multiple explosions at Mogadishu's largest market, Bakara, killed at least ten and left numerous others injured on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, the blasts occurred at four locations within the market, causing significant damage to shops and stalls.

Hassan Ali, a trader at the Bakara market, told Reuters described the widespread destruction, stating, "I have counted ten dead people and 15 others injured. My shop is completely destroyed."

While the responsible party for the blasts remains unclear, the Islamist group al-Shabaab is known for carrying out bombings in Somalia and neighboring regions.

Bakara market is a bustling hub where residents purchase daily essentials such as food, clothing, medicine, electronics, and more.

Nurses reported to Reuters that over 20 injured individuals were transported to Erdogan Hospital in Mogadishu.