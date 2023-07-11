Connect Ads by Aleph appointed as official agent for Google Ads in Morocco and Iraq

Shafaq News/ Connect Ads by Aleph has been appointed as the official agent for Google Ads in Morocco and Iraq. This partnership aims to strengthen and expand Google's presence in these two countries and make Google solutions available to more customers and agencies to grow their businesses through dedicated local support.
Google Ads helps businesses attract and reach billions of potential customers as customers search for company information, products, and services through the Google search engine.
Anthony Nakash, CEO of Google in the Middle East and North Africa, said, "We are pleased with our partnership with Connect Ads by Aleph in Morocco and Iraq, where there is huge potential to grow the digital advertising ecosystem, provide more comprehensive services, and integrated advertising support to local advertisers through Google solutions and tools."
Mohamed Megahed, General Manager of Connect Ads by Aleph, said, "We are proud of our exceptional partnership with Google. This partnership is the culmination of our efforts over more than 22 years to build the reputation of Connect Ads by Aleph. We are excited to launch Mediam Group (affiliated with Connect Ads by Aleph) in the Middle East and North Africa region, being Google's exclusive and authorized agent. We also confirm our true commitment to this partnership by appointing a professional team with comprehensive practical experience and full knowledge of all aspects of Google Ads to expand business activity in Morocco and Iraq successfully. Our mission will always be to grow our partners, to serve our customers, advertisers, and brands better."
Connect Ads by Aleph announced the launch of its subsidiary Mediam Group in the Middle East and North Africa region. Mediam Group's work is based on providing support to agencies and advertisers with specialized local teams with experience in optimizing accounts on Google Ads.
Mohammed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Connect Ads by Aleph, added, "Working with Google is a great honor and responsibility for us. We are preparing with all our expertise and capabilities for a strong and successful launch to expand our business in the future."
Connect Ads is the exclusive and trusted representative of global giants, including Twitter, Spotify, Huawei, WeTransfer, TikTok, and Adobe Ads. Connect Ads has also initiated the digital advertising business for other giant companies in the MENA region, including Microsoft, Facebook, Shazam, and others.
Connect Ads uses the latest technology in digital advertising with exclusive media partnerships and technology enablers to deliver comprehensive 360-degree solutions covering all purchasing models and formats. Connect Ads serves more than 3,300 brands and advertisers annually in the MENA region.