Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport kills five
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a collision between two airplanes at Haneda Airport in Japan killed five people, and Japan Airlines (JAL) plane burst into flames.
According to the Japanese media outlets, all passengers on the JAL plane were evacuated. But, Japan's Coast Guard reported that five out of the six crew members on the Coast Guard plane lost their lives.
Haneda airport authorities announced the closure of all runways following the incident. Local TV footage captured a massive eruption of fire and smoke from the JAL plane as it taxied on a runway, with flames spreading around the wing area.
Fire crews worked diligently to extinguish the blaze, which had spread extensively on the JAL plane. The airport, one of the busiest in Japan, faced disruptions due to the incident, occurring during the New Year holidays when a significant number of travelers are expected.