Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport kills five

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a collision between two airplanes at Haneda Airport in Japan killed five people, and Japan Airlines (JAL) plane burst into flames.

According to the Japanese media outlets, all passengers on the JAL plane were evacuated. But, Japan's Coast Guard reported that five out of the six crew members on the Coast Guard plane lost their lives.

Haneda airport authorities announced the closure of all runways following the incident. Local TV footage captured a massive eruption of fire and smoke from the JAL plane as it taxied on a runway, with flames spreading around the wing area.