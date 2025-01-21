Clashes erupt between security forces and “Assadist militias” in western Homs countryside

Shafaq News/ Violent clashes broke out on Tuesday between Syrian security forces and remnants of the former regime that is referred to as "Assadist militias" in the western countryside of Homs, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The General Security Directorate launched an operation in coordination with the Military Operations Directorate targeting arms depots, drug smugglers, and "remnants of Assadist militias" who refused to surrender their weapons, according to an unnamed security source cited by SANA.

"We urge residents … of western Homs to fully cooperate with our fighters until the goals of this operation are achieved," the source stated.

Authorities reportedly uncovered a weapons and ammunition depot linked to the former regime during the campaign. The operation also saw heavy exchanges of fire in the village of Ghor al-Gharbiya, where security forces clashed with armed remnants of Bashar Al-Assad.

This development comes following promises made by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, to “prosecute officials implicated in torture and war crimes”.

"We will not hesitate to hold criminals and killers accountable, including security and military officers who tortured the Syrian people," Al-Sharaa said, adding that efforts are underway to request the extradition of individuals who have fled abroad.

However, he reiterated the government’s willingness to grant amnesty to those who served under compulsory military service but did not commit crimes, saying, “We remain committed to forgiveness for those whose hands are free of Syrian blood. However, the rights and blood of innocent victims will neither be forgotten nor ignored.”