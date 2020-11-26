Clashes between Muslims and Copts in Egypt

Shafaq News/ the Egyptian security forces arrested eight citizens in Al-Minya Governorate and took control of the village of Al-Barsha after clashes between Muslims and Copts.

According to Al-Hurra channel, eyewitnesses stated that the situation worsen between Muslims and Christians in the village due to a Facebook post, which Muslims considered insulting to Prophet Muhammad.

“Muslims surrounded the village Church, and residents start hurling stones and Molotov cocktails on each other.” Al-Hurra stated.

The security forces deployed in the village and arrested eight persons. A source told a local newspaper.

Minya Governorate has one of the highest concentration of Coptic Christians in Egypt (approximately 50% of total population.