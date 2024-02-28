Civil society groups complain of repression at WTO conference in Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News/ Our World Is Not for Sale (OWINFS), a coalition representing over a dozen civil society groups, has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding alleged incidents of detainment, material confiscation, and heavy restrictions on lobbying at the 13th ministerial conference held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

According to AFP, the coalition, expressing concern about civil society participants' safety, stated that UAE authorities' actions are unprecedented.

OWINFS facilitator Deborah James remarked that she had never witnessed such a level of repression.

"This is my 11th MC (ministerial conference) and I've never seen anything like this level of repression," she said.

UAE authorities have not responded to requests for comment from AFP.

In a statement to AFP, the WTO asserted its commitment to engaging with civil society organizations and mentioned that Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala discussed the issues with the civil society advisory group and the Emirati chair to explore potential solutions.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai acknowledged the reports, stating that concerns have been raised with the WTO secretariat.