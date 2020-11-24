Car blast kills three in Syria's Afrin, near Turkish border

Shafaq News / A car bomb killed 3 people and wounded many others on Tuesday in the Syrian city of Afrin, under control of Turkey-backed rebel groups, A security source said.

He said the blast also wounded at least 17.

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported to Shafaq News agency that a car bomb exploded today, Tuesday, in al-Hal market in the city center of Afrin.

Similar car blast hit crowded civilian areas in Al-Bab district in Aleppo governorate killing five and wounded twenty others.

The Turkish military helped by its Syrian rebel allies seized Afrin, a mainly Kurdish city, from the Kurdish YPG in March 2018 in a major offensive.

Tuesday’s blast was one of frequent attacks that hit this region which is under the control of Turkish-backed forces.