COVID mortalities surpass six million around the world

Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that more than 481.49 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 6502665 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 80050348 cases and 981093 mortalities, followed by India 43021982 cases and 521070 deaths) and Brazil (29852341 cases and 658956 deaths).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2318865 cases and 25160 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1680179 cases and 13959 deaths).