Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID mortalities surpass six million around the world

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-30T05:51:17+0000
COVID mortalities surpass six million around the world

Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that more than 481.49 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 6502665 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 80050348 cases and 981093 mortalities, followed by India 43021982 cases and 521070 deaths) and Brazil (29852341 cases and 658956 deaths).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2318865 cases and 25160 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1680179 cases and 13959 deaths).

related

Pfizer postpones FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

Date: 2022-02-12 06:45:06
Pfizer postpones FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

Israeli PM Bennett tests positive for COVID

Date: 2022-03-28 06:47:02
Israeli PM Bennett tests positive for COVID

China reports most COVID cases in five months

Date: 2021-01-07 09:43:11
China reports most COVID cases in five months

20.5 million years of life may have been lost to Covid, study

Date: 2021-02-19 07:17:40
20.5 million years of life may have been lost to Covid, study

WHO report says animals likely source of COVID, Report

Date: 2021-03-29 10:18:32
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID, Report

So far, 5,800 fully vaccinated people have caught Covid anyway in US, CDC says

Date: 2021-04-16 07:13:26
So far, 5,800 fully vaccinated people have caught Covid anyway in US, CDC says

British regulator says AstraZeneca COVID shot clots rise to 168

Date: 2021-04-23 09:00:19
British regulator says AstraZeneca COVID shot clots rise to 168

Covid: Indian variant 'now dominant' in the UK

Date: 2021-06-04 10:41:13
Covid: Indian variant 'now dominant' in the UK