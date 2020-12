Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Wednesday, seven deaths among COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Juan Mustafa, the co-chairman of the Health Authority in AANES, said that that the authority registered 48 new cases and Nine recoveries of COVID-19 in the regions of northern and eastern Syria.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the region logged into 7581, including 241 mortalities and 1,087 recoveries.