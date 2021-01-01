By the end of 2020, WHO reported more than 80 million of Covid-19

Shafaq News/ Globally, on 31 December 2020, there have been 81,475,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,798,050 deaths, WHO reported

The top infected countries are:

· United States of America: 19,346,790

· India: 10,266,674

· Brazil: 7,563,551

· Russian Federation: 3,159,297

· France: 2,556,708

· The United Kingdom: 2,432,892

Earlier, WHO said on Twitter that “The Pfizer/BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine today became the first vaccine to receive WHO validation for emergency use since the outbreak began.”

“Equitable global access to vaccines is crucial to combat the pandemic.” It added.