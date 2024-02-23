British woman loses citizenship bid after joining ISIS

Shafaq News / A British woman, Shamima Begum, lost her bid to reclaim her citizenship after traveling to Syria to join ISIS in 2015.

The Court of Appeal in London rejected her appeal, finding her in a Syrian camp for ISIS followers in 2019.

Begum, known as the "ISIS bride," has been living in a Syrian refugee camp since 2019 and is now stateless, unable to return to Britain.

Legal experts suggest her team may appeal Friday's decision to the Supreme Court in Britain.

The case sparked debate after a Times journalist interviewed her in 2019.

Begum's lawyers argue the government violated human rights laws by revoking her citizenship without considering her potential as a trafficking victim.

She traveled to Syria with two friends when they were teenagers. Begum married a Dutch ISIS fighter and had three children, all of whom died.