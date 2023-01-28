British Army serviceman charged with terror offence

Shafaq News/ A serving member of the British Army has been charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Daniel Abed Khalif, 21, was charged over two incidents including attempting to "elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism" in 2021.

Mr Khalif, of Beaconside, Stafford, remains in custody.

He is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The Met's Counter-Terrorism Command said Mr Khalif was also charged with placing an article "with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property" at Beaconside, Stafford, on or before 2 January of this year.

