Bomb threat halts operations at Hamburg International Airport

Shafaq News/ Hamburg International Airport came to a standstill on Monday following a bomb threat on board a plane arriving from Tehran, as reported by German media outlets. The aircraft landed safely, and all 198 passengers and 16 crew members were evacuated while security agencies conducted a thorough search.
According to NDR, the airport is not sending or receiving flights. The German Federal Police, taking the threat seriously, received the warning via email and promptly initiated investigations. Passengers' luggage is being meticulously examined as part of the security procedures.