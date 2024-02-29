Biden: Truce talks may face challenges after firing on Gaza food queue

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden expressed concern, on Thursday, over reports of Israeli troops shooting at civilians seeking food aid in Gaza, he believes the deadly incident will complicate talks on a ceasefire.

"I know it will," Biden told reporters when asked whether the incident would complicate negotiations.

Biden acknowledged that the US was verifying the reports of the incident, which occurred on Thursday near Gaza City and resulted in 104 Palestinian deaths and 280 injuries, as confirmed by Gaza health authorities.

One hospital reported receiving 10 corpses and dozens of wounded patients.

Biden said to reporters as he left the White House for a trip, "We're checking that out right now," "There's two competing versions of what happened. I don't have an answer yet."

He also revised his previous estimate of a possible ceasefire by Monday, saying it was “unlikely” but he remained optimistic. “I have been in contact with the parties involved in the region. It will probably not happen by Monday, but I am hopeful,”

Meanwhile, Israel, Hamas, and Qatari mediators expressed caution about the prospects of a truce in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have claimed more than 30,000 lives, according to Gaza health authorities.

At least 30,035 people have been killed and 70,457 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from the October 7 attacks stands at 1,139.