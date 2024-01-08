Beirut International Airport screens resume normal operation after cyber attack

Shafaq News/ The departure and arrival screens at Beirut International Airport returned to normal operation on Monday, 24 hours after a cyber attack disrupted them.

Beirut Airport President Fadi Al-Hassan confirmed that the screens, completely turned off following the attack, were restored to regular functioning throughout the airport's passenger terminal building.

Sunday's cyber attack had replaced departure and arrival information with a message accusing Hezbollah of jeopardizing Lebanon by provoking an all-out war with Israel.

The message, accompanied by logos from a hardline Christian group called Soldiers of God, which later denied involvement, and another group named The One Who Spoke was displayed on the information screens.

Hand-written signs had been used temporarily to guide travelers to card registration, issuance points, and flight information.

Despite the disruption, there were no flight delays or confusion in airport air traffic or security systems.