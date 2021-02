Shafaq News / Bayern Munich won the FIFA Club World Cup for the second time in its history, after its 1-0 victory over Tigres of Mexico on Thursday.

Benjamin Pavard scored the goal in the 59th minute.

Bayern Munich become just the second team after Guardiola’s Barcelona to hold all six titles at the same time, the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Champions League, Domestic League, Domestic Cup and Domestic Super Cup.

Qatar was hosting the tournament, which is being viewed a trial run for next year's World Cup. A limited amount of fans were allowed to watch at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.