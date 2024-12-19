Bashar al-Assad’s security advisor “not in Lebanon,” says Lebanese Interior

Shafaq News/ Bashar al-Assad’s National Security Advisor, Ali Mamlouk, is not in Lebanon and has not entered the country, Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Bassam Mawlawi revealed on Thursday.

Speaking to Lebanese media, Mawlawi stated that Mamlouk would be detained if he entered Lebanon, adding, "His photos have been circulated at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport in case he attempts to use forged documents."

He also noted that the wife and son of Bashar al-Assad's brother, Maher al-Assad, entered Lebanon and later left through the airport. “Any non-wanted individual entering Lebanon legally is permitted to leave,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Syrian sources told Saudi Arabia’s Okaz newspaper that “Mamlouk fled to a regional country an hour after Bashar al-Assad escaped.” He reportedly took only his family and a few close family associates, given his “strong ties” with Lebanon.

Mamlouk, a Syrian intelligence officer closely aligned with al-Assad and often referred to as the 'black box' of the previous regime, was born in Damascus in 1949 into a family with deep regional roots.

In 2005, Mamlouk was appointed head of General Intelligence and tasked with suppressing the 2011 protests. He faces severe Western sanctions and has been accused by France of committing crimes against humanity. The FBI is also investigating his involvement in the torture and killing of a Syrian-American activist.

As for Maher al-Assad, the former president's younger brother, his exact whereabouts remain unknown. However, Syrian opposition sources claim he fled abruptly after learning of Bashar al-Assad's escape, adding, “Maher al-Assad left behind several documents related to the Fourth Division, with revelations about its ties to Hezbollah expected to be revealed soon.”