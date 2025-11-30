Bar attack linked to cartel tensions leaves 5+ dead in Mexico

Shafaq News – Mexico City

Six people were killed and more than ten wounded when gunmen stormed a bar in Tula, Hidalgo State, Mexican radio station Formula reported Sunday.

The station said four victims died at the scene, while two others succumbed to injuries in hospitals in Tula and Tepeji. According to municipal police, the attackers arrived in two pickup trucks, opened fire without warning, and fled immediately.

Federal and state forces later secured the area, but no arrests have been reported. Hidalgo authorities noted that criminal groups involved in stolen fuel operations are active around Tula, with tensions rising among rival gangs following the recent arrest of a cartel leader.

Mexico has recorded an estimated 480,000 drug-related killings since anti-cartel operations began in 2006, with more than 120,000 people still missing.