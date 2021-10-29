Bahrain asks Lebanese Ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had asked the Lebanese Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain to leave the Kingdom within the next 48 hours, against the background of a series of unacceptable and offensive statements and stances issued by Lebanese officials recently.

The ministry clarified that this decision does not affect the Lebanese brothers residing in the Kingdom.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia asked the Lebanese Ambassador to the Kingdom to leave within 48 hours and summoned its Ambassador to Lebanon for consultation.

According to the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom also imposed a blanket ban on all imports from Lebanon.

This step comes after George Kordahi, the Lebanese information minister, comments to an online show affiliated with Qatar's Al Jazeera network that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and called the war "futile."

The interview, which Kordahi said was recorded on Aug. 5, has been widely circulated on social media since Tuesday.

In turn, the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati asked Kordahi to take the “appropriate decision to reform Lebanon's Arab relations.”

Mikati also called on Lebanon's foreign minister to "stay in Beirut and establish a cell to manage the emerging crisis in Lebanon."