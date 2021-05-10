Ayatollah al-Sistani extends condolences for the victims of Kabul terrorist attack

Shafaq News/ The office of the top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani, offered condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack that killed at least 85 schoolgirls in the Afghani capital, Kabul.

A statement of Ayatollah al-Sistani condemned the "horrendous crime" that "wrenches the heart of any free conscientious human."

"In spite of the agonies the unarmed civilians inflicted there from the attacks of extremist groups over the past years, this crime is considered extraordinary and extremely distressing for many reasons."

Al-Sistani highlighted the role of solidarity and national unity between the ethnicities and nationalities of Afghanistan in curbing the growing strength of the extremist groups.

"The government, national and religious leaders, and the dignitaries of the Afghani society shall join hands to find a way to protect civilians, especially ethnic and religious minorities, from the oppression and crimes of terrorist groups."

Ayatollah al-Sistani called on the Islamic states and the International community to endorse its duties and embrace the unarmed Afghani people in the current circumstances, hinder the "evil plot" devised by the haters of this country that "might lead to harvesting the lives of more innocent people by the terrorist attacks waged by extremist groups."