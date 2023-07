Australian-US Military Exercises Suspended Following Helicopter Crash off Queensland Coast

Shafaq News/ Joint military exercises between Australia and the United States abruptly stopped on Saturday following a tragic accident involving an Australian Defense Force helicopter.

The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland state, missing the four aircrew members.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles confirmed on Saturday that a search and rescue mission was underway in the area to locate the missing helicopter and its four crew members.

The Taipan was taking part in Talisman Sabre, a biennial joint US-Australian military exercise primarily based in Queensland. This year's training involves 13 nations – including soldiers from Japan, France, Germany, and South Korea – and more than 30,000 military personnel.