Australia responds to Netanyahu after “weak” jibe at PM

Shafaq News – Canberra

On Wednesday, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attack on counterpart Anthony Albanese, saying strength is not measured by “killing people.”

Netanyahu had earlier branded Albanese a “weak politician” who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jewish community, after Canberra announced it would recognize a Palestinian state.

Speaking to ABC Radio National, Burke argued that Albanese showed strength by informing Netanyahu of the decision directly before making it public, allowing objections to be voiced “person to person," while the Israeli PM “lashed out” at governments recognizing Palestine.

Ties between the two allies have soured over the Gaza war, worsening after Australia recognized Palestine last week. The dispute further intensified on August 18 when Canberra cancelled the visa of Simcha Rothman, a far-right Israeli lawmaker, citing concerns his tour aimed to “spread division.” Hours later, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar revoked visas for Australian diplomats accredited to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel continues to face mounting criticism from international partners over the humanitarian toll of the Gaza war, which has killed 62,064 and wounded 156,573 since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.