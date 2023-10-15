At $65, you can now experience the taste of an ancient Iraqi dish

Shafaq News / The Culture Map website mentioned that affiliate of Archaeology Institute of America in Houston, will offer next month a culinary adventure consisting of a meal made from ingredients used by ancient Iraqis, specifically from the Sumerian era.

Archaeology Now, the Houston affiliate of Archaeology Institute of America, presents Culinary Adventure: An Ancient Meal, which is a part of the Senan Shaibani Marsh Arabs project. The Mudhif is a replica of a 5,000-year-old reed structure, which served as a village’s public hall, and is constructed entirely of reeds that were shipped to Houston from the marshlands between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Iraq, using ancient methods. It is the focal point of the Senan Shaibani Marsh Arabs Project.

Guests can feast like an ancient Sumerian and experience a glimpse of the food from ancient Iraq. The event features a replication of a meal from a 5,000-year-old tavern discovered at the excavations in Iraq. A beer is being brewed featuring a recipe from an ancient tablet (probably the first recipe for beer in the world). Ancient Sumerian recipes for guests to enjoy will include fish and grains and bread made using a copy of an ancient oven.

An Ancient Meal will also include chefs from Bite of HOPE and culinary leaders from the local Houston Iraqi community. Bite of HOPE works to change the food environment in Houston, focusing on integrating medical and culinary resources to create healthier communities.