Arab League rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland deal

Shafaq News/ The Arab League rejected the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, considering it "violates the sovereignty of Somalia."

The deal aimed to establish a military base in Addis Ababa and construct a port on the Red Sea.

Jamal Rushdie, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, expressed deep concerns, stressing that the deal is an attempt to "take advantage of the fragility of the Somali internal situation or the faltering Somali negotiations."

Notably, Somaliland is not internationally recognized as an independent state.

The agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has sparked controversy, leading to public demonstrations in Mogadishu, where hundreds protested against the deal. The agreement aims to provide Ethiopia, a landlocked country, with crucial access to the Red Sea.