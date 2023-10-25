Anti-Israel loation names found on Google Maps near Rafah Border Crossing

Shafaq News / US media outlets reported that Google Maps users found dozens of anti-Israel location names in both English and Arabic near the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

CNN mentioned that "cyber activists may have exploited a feature of Google Maps that allows individuals to create and publish information about companies and important locations displayed on the service," and that there is no evidence of any breach of Google's systems.

Earlier, Google suspended the publication of traffic data in the Google Maps and Waze applications in Israel and the Gaza Strip at the request of the Israeli military.