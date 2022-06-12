Another IRGC dies in a mysterious incident in northeastern Iran

Shafaq News/ Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards announced on Sunday that Ali Kamani, a member of the Aviation and Space Unit, perished "in a car accident" in the northeastern city of Khomein.

Kamney’s death joins a string of mysterious incidents during which a number of Revolutionary Guards officials have been found dead.

Earlier this month, missile engineer Dr. Ayub Antzari died, apparently due to deliberate poisoning. According to reports, the engineer was invited to dinner, and when he returned home his condition worsened and he died in hospital. Several sources also reported the host’s disappearance after the meal. At the same time, the death of Kamran Malapur, an Iranian nuclear scientist who worked at the Natanz facility, was reported.

The deaths of Antzari and Malafor came just two days after it was reported on the website that the Revolutionary Guards had executed another senior member of the Quds Force, Ali Ismail Zada, when they suspected he had leaked information that led to the assassination of Hassan Siad Khoudayari. According to the report, Zada ​​fell from the roof of his house and was seriously injured. The hospital announced his death when Revolutionary Guards officials told his family that it was a suicide.

Earlier, Hassan Siad Khoudayari, a senior officer in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, was shot dead. According to reports in Iran, two assassins riding a motorcycle shot the senior officer five times while sitting in his car near his house on Mujahideen-i-Islam Street in eastern Tehran.

The Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hussein Salmi, Accused Israel of assassinating Officer Hassan Said Khodai, saying that “the assassination was carried out by the Israelis and we swear to avenge his death. Sayed Khodai’s name gained worldwide fame and became loved in the world. “To harm him. The greatness of this martyr is so great that the enemy considers himself a victor.”

Earlier, Iranian Fars news agency confirmed that an engineer had died and another worker was injured in a “work accident” that occurred at a research center at the Perchin military site. This is a place affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense.