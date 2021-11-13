Report

An explosion hits mainly Shia suburb of the Afghani Capital

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-13
An explosion hits mainly Shia suburb of the Afghani Capital

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a Taliban official said a magnetic bomb attached to a minivan blew up in a Shia-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi area in western Kabul.

Taliban spokesman Zabihulla Mujahid tweeted that one person had been killed and two wounded after a fire broke out in a minibus and resulted in an explosion.

There was no claim of responsibility, but these areas for years have been targeted by ISIS-affiliated fighters.

It is worth noting that the incident came a day after a bomb exploded at a mosque in Nangarhar, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others.

