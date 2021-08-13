Americans With Weak Immune Systems Will Get Three Covid-19 Shots

Shafaq News / Americans with weakened immune systems will be allowed to get three shots of a Covid-19 vaccine after U.S. regulators authorized giving an extra dose to the most vulnerable people.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s action expands the use of vaccines from Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for organ transplant recipients and patients with other conditions like cancer that hobble the body’s natural infection-fighting response. The agency’s decision doesn’t apply to other fully vaccinated individuals, it said in statement.

The U.S. is currently facing a surge of infections spawned by the more infectious delta variant, with more than 117,000 new cases diagnosed yesterday. The FDA’s action was designed to protect those people most likely to be harmed or die from an infection, even if they are already fully vaccinated.

“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease,” said Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s acting director. “After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.”

Source: Bloomberg