Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Americans With Weak Immune Systems Will Get Three Covid-19 Shots

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-13T07:08:45+0000
Americans With Weak Immune Systems Will Get Three Covid-19 Shots

Shafaq News / Americans with weakened immune systems will be allowed to get three shots of a Covid-19 vaccine after U.S. regulators authorized giving an extra dose to the most vulnerable people.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s action expands the use of vaccines from Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for organ transplant recipients and patients with other conditions like cancer that hobble the body’s natural infection-fighting response. The agency’s decision doesn’t apply to other fully vaccinated individuals, it said in statement.

The U.S. is currently facing a surge of infections spawned by the more infectious delta variant, with more than 117,000 new cases diagnosed yesterday. The FDA’s action was designed to protect those people most likely to be harmed or die from an infection, even if they are already fully vaccinated.

“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease,” said Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s acting director. “After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.”

Source: Bloomberg

related

Covid-19: 46 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2020-12-10 08:42:03
Covid-19: 46 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on Covid-19 Origin, Report

Date: 2021-05-24 06:32:38
Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on Covid-19 Origin, Report

Covid-19: about 27.47 million cases worldwide

Date: 2020-09-09 05:59:25
Covid-19: about 27.47 million cases worldwide

Thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed to Covid-19

Date: 2020-10-12 20:19:02
Thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed to Covid-19

Europe Had 50% Excess Mortality at Outbreak Peak

Date: 2020-07-29 19:07:30
Europe Had 50% Excess Mortality at Outbreak Peak

Covid-19: 18 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-03-12 10:44:54
Covid-19: 18 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Covid-19 Triggers Wave of Free Speech Abuse, HRW

Date: 2021-02-15 06:01:27
Covid-19 Triggers Wave of Free Speech Abuse, HRW

Coronavirus: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 'behaves as desired', analysis finds

Date: 2020-10-22 17:04:43
Coronavirus: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 'behaves as desired', analysis finds