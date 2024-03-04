Ambrey, UKMOTO: Explosions spark fire on vessel off yemeni coast

Shafaq News/ A fire, triggered by nearby explosions, erupted aboard a vessel southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden on Monday, as reported by the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British security firm Ambrey.

According to British maritime authorities, the initial explosion occurred off the vessel's port quarter, followed by a second blast causing damage and leading to a fire, which the crew is actively managing. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

"Coalition Forces operating in the area are investigating," stated UKMTO.

Ambrey initially reported that a Liberia-flagged container ship, affiliated with Israel and en route from Singapore to Djibouti, had been struck, prompting a distress signal. The vessel was listed as operated by the Israeli company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. However, Ambrey noted that this affiliation might be outdated, as the ship wasn't found in other public sources.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., commonly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company. The container ship continued to transmit an Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal after the incident, according to Ambrey.