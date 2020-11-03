Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Algerian president has tested positive for Covid-19

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-03T17:13:56+0000
Algerian president has tested positive for Covid-19

Shafaq news/ Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tested positive for Covid-19, but his condition is gradually improving as he receives treatment in a German hospital, the presidency said.

Algerian authorities had previously said Tebboune was in Germany for medical checks when he flew there last week, after reporting people in his administration had the coronavirus.

Tebboune, 75, was elected less than a year ago as Algeria faced its biggest political crisis in decades with a mass protest movement demanding the entire ruling class be replaced.

Backed by the powerful military, he pushed for changes to the constitution as part of a strategy to turn the page on the unrest. But though it was approved in a referendum on Sunday, voter turnout of 23.7% was very low.

His absence through illness could slow Algeria’s efforts to pass economic reforms aimed at reducing the reliance on dwindling energy revenues.

 


related

Covid-19 cases exceed 18 million worldwide

Date: 2020-08-03 05:42:18
Covid-19 cases exceed 18 million worldwide

NATO prepares for a second wave of Covid-19

Date: 2020-06-17 00:36:05
NATO prepares for a second wave of Covid-19

The first Covid-19 vaccine to be tested

Date: 2020-08-07 11:16:45
The first Covid-19 vaccine to be tested

Moderna vaccine shows immune response in monkeys

Date: 2020-07-29 12:53:41
Moderna vaccine shows immune response in monkeys

Iran: the total number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 19,331

Date: 2020-08-14 11:25:14
Iran: the total number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 19,331

More than 6 million COVID-19 cases in the US

Date: 2020-08-31 05:40:11
More than 6 million COVID-19 cases in the US

Covid-19: World continues to register new daily records

Date: 2020-10-30 08:38:21
Covid-19: World continues to register new daily records

Researchers: Rapid tests help to control Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-18 06:49:03
Researchers: Rapid tests help to control Covid-19