Alawite Council issues ultimatum to new Syrian authorities, threatens action over demands

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Syrian Islamic Alawite Council warned the new Syrian authorities of escalating protests if they fail to meet the community’s demands.

Speaking at a rally in the coastal region, Basel Al-Khateeb, the council’s spokesperson stated, “If our demands are not met starting with Ramadan (the fasting month for Muslims) – including the immediate release of all detained military personnel and limiting the current government's role solely to ensuring security and providing services – we will initiate escalating measures, from peaceful sit-ins and strikes to ultimately calling for a federal state.”

In Tartous, protesters held a sit-in to condemn what they called “an assault on a martyr’s grave,” highlighting the desecration of the martyrs’ resting places as “unacceptable.” Activists shared images of damaged mausoleums at the Tartous martyrs' cemetery, accusing a unit linked to the Damascus General Command of instigating the incident.

Al-Khateeb also called for the release of detained military personnel, referring to them as “the abducted,” and announced that he would not participate in any national dialogue until all Alawite soldiers and officers were freed. He demanded accountability for those responsible for bloodshed, advocating for either a general amnesty or equal accountability for all sides, stressing that fair trials can only be achieved under a national unity government.

“The Alawite community, long marginalized under Al-Assad's regime, seeks a government that treats all citizens equally,” Al-Khateeb said, urging his community to uphold their dignity, warning that “there is a limit to patience.” He called for solidarity strikes in support of fired employees and opposition to arbitrary decisions.

In response to the protests and a video shared by Al-Khateeb, Al-Assad regime supporters criticized him, recalling his previous stance as a strong regime supporter. They referenced a past video in which Al-Khateeb allegedly called for the revocation of Syrian nationality from refugees and opponents, accusing them of disrespecting the regime.