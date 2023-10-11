Al-Sisi warns Israel against crossing Egyptian borders amid Gaza crisis

Shafaq News / An Egyptian strategic expert close to President Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi revealed details of a phone call that took place between President Al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Major General Samir Faraj, during a phone conversation with journalist Azza Mostafa on the "Salaat Al-Tahrir" program aired on Sada Al-Balad channel, stated that there was a call between Netanyahu and Al-Sisi following recent Israeli statements regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people to the Sinai Peninsula.
He emphasized that Al-Sisi clarified to Netanyahu that Egypt does not accept anyone crossing its borders, stating, "Forget about it. If you continue on this path, it will mark the start of a new phase of hostility between Egypt and Israel."
Major General Faraj emphasized that "Egypt will not allow anyone to breach its borders," explaining that "the Egyptian people reacted strongly after the statements made in Tel Aviv about the possible movement of Gaza residents to Sinai due to the intensive Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip."
He added that "the Egyptian people would not tolerate this, and they would stand against anyone who dared to think about breaching Egyptian borders."
He also mentioned that "Egypt has been paying the price for defending the Palestinian cause since the time of the late leader Gamal Abdel Nasser. Egypt took the initiative to rebuild Gaza during the recent aggression on the Gaza Strip, on the orders of President Al-Sisi."
He emphasized that "Egypt is capable of protecting its borders," noting that "Gaza is now isolated from the world after Israel closed the four crossings. Only one crossing remains, and there is a message from the Israeli side indicating that they will not allow Egyptian aid to enter Gaza."
Yesterday, Colonel Richard Hishit, the spokesman for the Israeli army, stated that the army was offering the Palestinians fleeing the airstrikes a choice to "escape to Egypt," adding, "I am aware that the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is still open."