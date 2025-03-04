Al-Khazali: Resistance strong, denies US influence in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The resistance in Gaza and Lebanon remains active despite targeted assassinations, Qais Al-Khazali, Secretary-General of the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the “Resistant Martyr’s Day” conference in Baghdad’s Directorate of Media Hall, Al-Khazali dismissed claims that Israel had achieved victory. “The enemy cannot declare success despite the temporary halt in Gaza,” he said, adding that the assassination of resistance leaders in Palestine and Lebanon does not mean the battle is over.

Al-Khazali also rejected assertions that the United States dictates the country’s leadership. “Iraq’s leadership is chosen through elections and the people’s will,” the Secretary-General asserted, warning of a political figure seeking the premiership with US backing. He noted that Washington had only intervened once in selecting an Iraqi Prime Minister since 2003, calling that experience a “failure.”

On domestic security, Al-Khazali dismissed speculation about the dissolution of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and resistance factions, calling such reports “false.” He stressed that the PMF and resistance groups are essential and cannot be eliminated.