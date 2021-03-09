Al-Azhar: to educate Children about sexual harassment

Shafaq News / Al-Azhar Islamic Research Academy said child molestation is a "perverted behavior” criminalized by Sharia and laws."

“Sexual harassment is a forbidden and deviant behavior. One of its most important reasons is looking at what Allah Almighty has forbidden, so, the Prophet, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, forbade that. “The Academy posted on Facebook.

The Academy indicated, today, Tuesday, that child molestation is an “unpleasant phenomenon contrary to humanity and peace,” calling on the community to educate children about this issue to raise awareness through school curricula and the social media.

It also expressed the need to raise awareness about the “rights” among children and families, and to "activate laws against harassers.”

This statement came after a video circulated on media showing a man harassed a young girl in Egypt’s Al-Maadi when a woman intervened and he was arrested.