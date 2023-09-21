Al-Assad embarks on landmark diplomatic sojourn in China

Shafaq News / Syrian President Bashar al-Assad alighted upon Chinese soil today, marking his inaugural official visit to the nation in nearly two decades. During this auspicious visit, it is scheduled that he shall engage in discussions with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

This visit follows a formal invitation extended by President Xi Jinping to the Syrian Head of State, as disclosed by the Syrian Presidency merely days ago. Al-Assad and the First Lady encompasses a voyage to China on this Thursday, with the culmination being the convening of a bilateral Syrian-Chinese summit.

The visit includes an array of meetings and events slated to transpire in the urban epicenters of Khangju and the capital, Beijing.