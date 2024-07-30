Airlines suspend flights to Beirut in the thick of Israel- Hezbollah tensions

Shafaq News/ Greek Aegean Airlines and German carrier Condor announced on Tuesday the suspension of their flights to Beirut, following similar decisions by other airlines in recent days due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Aegean Airlines stated that it would halt flights until next Thursday, while Condor canceled its flight from Düsseldorf on Tuesday.

French carrier Air France, along with Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, and Eurowings—all part of the Lufthansa Group—also announced the cancellation of their flights on Monday.

Despite these cancellations, Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport reported a list of arriving flights from other airlines, including Pegasus, Emirates, Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Iran Air, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways.

In addition, many countries issued travel warnings asking their citizens to avoid or leave Lebanon in fear of escalation, including the United States, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Britain, and France.

Following a strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights last Saturday, Israel vowed to conduct what it called a “retaliatory” action against Hezbollah.

The Lebanese military group has denied responsibility for the attack that killed 12 youths.