Air France extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut

Shafaq News/ Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted several airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

On Wednesday, French airline Air France announced extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until November 5, 2024, citing the current security situation.

The airline also indicated that its flights to Beirut would remain halted until November 30.

In an official statement, Air France said, "Due to the security situation, flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Tel Aviv will remain suspended until Tuesday, November 5, 2024." Previously, flights had been suspended until October 29.

The airline noted that flights between Paris and Beirut would also be "suspended until Saturday, November 30, 2024." It clarified that "the resumption of operations will depend on an assessment of the situation," and affected customers will be individually informed about their options for rescheduling or refunding their tickets.

The statement did not address the status of its low-cost subsidiary, Transavia, which has also suspended its flights following the same schedule as Air France.

Meanwhile, Israel, engaged in a conflict with Hezbollah since September, intensified its bombardment on Wednesday, targeting Hezbollah strongholds in the south of Lebanon, including the city of Baalbek and surrounding villages in the east.

Hezbollah’s new Secretary-General, Naeem Qassem, confirmed on Wednesday that the group is capable of continuing its fight against Israel despite the strikes it has endured, stating that they are open to a ceasefire but under terms they consider "appropriate."

Simultaneously, Israel continues its strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while mediating countries prepare to propose a ceasefire lasting "less than a month," during which the release of Israeli hostages held in the region and Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons is expected to occur.