Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Afghani killed in a fire exchange in the vicinity of Kabul airport

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-23T15:50:02+0000
Afghani killed in a fire exchange in the vicinity of Kabul airport

Shafaq News/ One member of the Afghan forces was killed and several wounded during an exchange of gunfire outside Kabul airport, but no U.S. personnel were hurt, the U.S. military said in a statement on Monday.

"The incident appeared to begin when an unknown hostile actor fired upon Afghan security forces involved in monitoring access to the gate. The Afghans returned fire, and in keeping with their right of self-defense, so too did U.S. and coalition troops," the statement said.

"One member of the Afghan forces was killed by the hostile actor; several Afghans were wounded during the exchange. The wounded are being treated at an airfield hospital and are reported to be in stable condition."

related

U.S. Embassy in Kabul urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately

Date: 2021-08-12 16:34:26
U.S. Embassy in Kabul urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately

Is there an Iraq precedent to the failure of Afghanistan's military?

Date: 2021-08-18 12:35:05
Is there an Iraq precedent to the failure of Afghanistan's military?

Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border

Date: 2021-02-13 21:16:11
Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border

Taliban capture Afghanistan's Kandahar as embassies get staff out

Date: 2021-08-13 06:10:26
Taliban capture Afghanistan's Kandahar as embassies get staff out

G7 calls for international 'shared mission' to limit Afghan crisis

Date: 2021-08-19 18:45:03
G7 calls for international 'shared mission' to limit Afghan crisis

Nine members of Afghan military killed in helicopter crash: defence ministry

Date: 2021-03-18 08:33:22
Nine members of Afghan military killed in helicopter crash: defence ministry

U.S. Is Sending 3,000 Troops Back to Afghanistan to Begin Evacuations

Date: 2021-08-13 07:10:33
U.S. Is Sending 3,000 Troops Back to Afghanistan to Begin Evacuations

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

Date: 2021-08-20 05:54:56
NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts