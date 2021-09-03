Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

About 60 migrants stuck on Belarus' borders with Poland, Latvia

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-03T07:04:00+0000
About 60 migrants stuck on Belarus' borders with Poland, Latvia

Shafaq News/ Some 60 migrants, mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan, are stuck on Belarus' borders with Poland and Latvia, Deputy Chairman of Belarusian Border Committee Roman Podlinev told Sputnik.

"Currently, we know four groups of refugees at the border -- two at the border with Latvia, two at the border with Poland. The total number of migrants in these groups is about 60 people, mostly citizens of Iraq and Afghanistan," Podlinev said.

The border committee official added that the situation on the ground "changes every hour."

"It is difficult to track the movements of migrants, because our colleagues, border guards from neighboring EU countries are constantly trying to push refugees, including women and children, into our territory, often with the use of physical force and special means, with intimidation with weapons and service dogs," Podlinev said.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accuse Belarus of letting migrants cross over to get back at the EU for imposing economic sanctions on it. Belarus argues it can no longer afford tough border security.

related

Report: Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

Date: 2021-07-11 18:21:42
Report: Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

Afghanistan troop withdrawals slammed as 'NATO's biggest debacle

Date: 2021-08-16 19:15:03
Afghanistan troop withdrawals slammed as 'NATO's biggest debacle

Trump to cut troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan

Date: 2020-11-17 20:01:59
Trump to cut troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan

U.S. Air Strike Kills 'ISIS-K Planners' in Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-28 19:16:01
U.S. Air Strike Kills 'ISIS-K Planners' in Afghanistan

Afghanistan Taliban: Flash flooding kills dozens in remote province

Date: 2021-07-29 18:41:10
Afghanistan Taliban: Flash flooding kills dozens in remote province

ICC voices concern over Afghan violence reports

Date: 2021-08-17 18:48:35
ICC voices concern over Afghan violence reports

US troop presence heading down to 2,500 in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2021

Date: 2020-12-29 19:41:51
US troop presence heading down to 2,500 in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2021

Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for negotiating with Taliban

Date: 2021-08-29 14:44:21
Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for negotiating with Taliban