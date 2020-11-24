A security official killed in Northern Syria

Shafaq News / A security official was killed on Tuesday in an explosion of a car bomb in Al-Bab area, the countryside of ​​Aleppo Governorate, northern Syria.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the explosion targeted Al-Baza'a sub-district headquarters in Al-Bab. The explosion resulted in the death of the city police chief (police director), First Lieutenant Firas Shams al-Din.

Al-Baza'a is a sub-district affiliated to Al-Bab area in Aleppo Governorate, controlled by the Syrian armed opposition.