Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

A security official killed in Northern Syria

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-24T11:00:01+0000
A security official killed in Northern Syria

Shafaq News / A security official was killed on Tuesday in an explosion of a car bomb in Al-Bab area, the countryside of ​​Aleppo Governorate, northern Syria.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the explosion targeted Al-Baza'a sub-district headquarters in Al-Bab. The explosion resulted in the death of the city police chief (police director), First Lieutenant Firas Shams al-Din.

Al-Baza'a is a sub-district affiliated to Al-Bab area in Aleppo Governorate, controlled by the Syrian armed opposition.

related

An explosion in Syria’s Hasakah

Date: 2020-09-12 10:54:14
An explosion in Syria’s Hasakah

A possible conflict between USA and Russia in Syria

Date: 2020-09-19 14:13:26
A possible conflict between USA and Russia in Syria

Save the children: 700,000 children in Syria risk hunger

Date: 2020-09-29 14:14:24
Save the children: 700,000 children in Syria risk hunger

Clashes in the Syrian Desert resulted in 90 dead

Date: 2020-10-07 19:30:43
Clashes in the Syrian Desert resulted in 90 dead

32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

Date: 2020-10-16 09:49:32
32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

"Corona" kills the official of sending fighters from Iran to Syria

Date: 2020-03-22 11:50:27
"Corona" kills the official of sending fighters from Iran to Syria

Top White House Official Went to Syria for Hostage Talks

Date: 2020-10-19 06:22:08
Top White House Official Went to Syria for Hostage Talks

The Syrian air defense responds to "hostile targets" in Damascus' countryside

Date: 2020-08-03 21:17:29
The Syrian air defense responds to "hostile targets" in Damascus' countryside