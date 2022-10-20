A refugee from Iraq killed during an attempted robbery in Chicago

Shafaq News/ Salim Khamo, a refugee from Iraq who was due to retire next month, died of his injuries when a man brandished a handgun and demanded money before shooting him.

CBS News reported that Khamo, who held a Firearm Owner's Identification card due to the crime wave in Chicago, was struck in the chest but managed to return fire. The suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

"The store was a testament to his honest work, and he was so proud of all the risks he took to provide more for his family," his son, Siefar Khamo, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Nothing brought him more joy than to watch his family continue to grow in the new life he had started here for them," his son said. "His grandkids were his light and joy. They could brighten his smile every time they saw him."