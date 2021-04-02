A car rammed the U.S. Capitol; suspect in custody

Shafaq News/ U.S. media reports reported on Friday that someone rammed a vehicle into two US Capitol Police officers, US Capitol Police tweeted Friday.

A suspect has been taken into custody and transported to a hospital, police said.

A senior Congressional aide and a US Capitol Police source tell CNN that after the driver of the vehicle rammed their car into a barricade on Constitution Avenue, the driver exited the vehicle brandishing a knife.

The US Capitol Police responded and shot the suspect, who was taken into custody.

The sources say the suspect was conscious and taken to a hospital.

DC Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo says they are responding to a reported shooting at the north barricade of the Capitol and there are indications they will be transporting patients.

"USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the tweet said.

Police said the location is near Constitution Avenue.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was informed there is a situation at the US Capitol while briefing reporters from the podium.

“I’m obviously not aware. ..of the situation at the Capitol,” Psaki said at the briefing.

“The President of the United States always travels with a national security rep, of course within, somebody who serves as essentially an acting chief of staff, typically a member of the press team, who travels regularly to kind of reconstruct the team that's around him in the White House.”

CNN congressional correspondent Lauren Fox described the scene at Capitol Hill when it went on lockdown during the security situation.

The DC Police Department announced several street closures around the US Capitol as law enforcement officials continue to respond to a security threat outside the building.