Shafaq News/ US military troops conducted on Thursday a patrol in northeastern Syria.

Shafaq News Agency’ camera showed the Ground units patrolled around Dirk then return to its base in Rmaylan.

Almost daily US patrols are conducted in Dirk, especially south of the city to prevent oil fields from being taken over.

The U.S. military says its presence in Northeastern Syria is to preventing a resurgence of ISIS in Syria.