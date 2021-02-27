Report

A Global Coalition convoy entered the Autonomous Administration coming from Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-27T19:37:29+0000
Shafaq News / A new Global Coalition convoy of about 30 trucks entered, today, Saturday the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria.

A military source told Shafaq News Agency; the convoy supplying U.S.-led coalition forces moved from Kurdistan Region through the Al-Walid border crossing and settled down in the military bases of the Coalition in Hasakah.

The Source added that the convoy is loaded with logistical materials, armored vehicles and military equipment, in addition to fuel tanks.

Earlier this week, a Global Coalition convoy of about 50 vehicles, fuel tanks and trucks arrive in Hasakah.

