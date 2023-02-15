6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Philippines

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the USGS said that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Masbate Island, central Philippines, the

The quake struck after 2:00 a.m. local time (1800GMT).

The earthquake's epicenter was 11 kilometers away from the nearest village.

No immediate reports of damages or casualties were recorded, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake came a week after the devastating tremor that hit Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 40,000.