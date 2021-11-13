4.1-maqnitude quake struck in south Iraq

Shafaq News/ A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Riz in Bushehr province, southern Iran, on Saturday afternoon with no immediate reports of casualties.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 13:49 p.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 20 kilometers.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 52.12 degrees longitude and 52.12 degrees latitude.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.